Studios USA has teamed with 3D animator Brilliant Digital Entertainment to distribute syndicated content over local TV station Web sites. Programming includes "Webisodes" of Studios USA weekly action series Xena: Warrior Princess. The first Xena online short debuted July 14 on Scifi.com, USANetwork.com and StudiosUSA.com. The three companies will share advertising revenue generated from Xena and other Brilliant Digital programming placed on any third party (i.e. local station) broadcast site. Already, the three share ad revenue placed on their own USA Entertainment-related sites. "This is something we've talked about for some time," said Studios USA Domestic Television President Steve Rosenberg. "We see it as a great opportunity to take syndication in a new direction and broaden our brands." Arthur Hasson, Brilliant Digital's executive VP of sales and new business said, "I'm excited about expanding our syndication business into the online world. Broadcasters have invested large amounts of money in building their brands online and will no doubt look for fresh content for their Web sites."