Studios, techs take copyright dispute public

Computer makers could offer movie studios a proposal to copy-protect

high-quality digital movies, music and TV shows on the Internet by the end of

March, Intel Corp. executive vice president Leslie Vadasz said before the Senate

Commerce Committee Thursday.

That said, The Walt Disney Co. chairman Michael Eisner and News Corp.

president Peter Chernin aren't holding their breath. Although they are getting

desperate for a solution, they no longer trust their friends in Silicon Valley

when it comes to copy protection.

'Frankly, this is a court of last resort for us,' Eisner said, meaning

Congress. 'Hopefully, in the next 60 days, our associates in California will

come and we'll get this done.'

'I think we've made substantial progress, but I also think seven years is

long enough to wait,' Chernin said.

The movie studios have been negotiating with the tech industry for years.

They want all new computers and copying devices to include technology that would

keep copyrighted digital content off the Internet.

But Intel and other technology players say that could be an economic disaster

for them, and they have stood firm against making any agreement.

'Any attempt to inject a regulatory process into the design of our products

will irreparably damage the high-tech industry,' Vadasz said.

But without such protection, 'we will end the entertainment industry,' Eisner

countered.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) wasn't buying

Intel's story.

'Where do you get all of this nonsense about how you will have all of this

irreparable damage?' he asked. 'We don't want to legislate: We want to give you

time to come up with an agreement.'

Eisner also wasn't buying Intel's story, and he instead accused the

technology company of denying copyright protections to entertainment companies

because 'tech guys say the killer app for broadband technology is pirated

content. It's hard to negotiate with an industry that believes their short-term

growth is dependent on pirated content.'

Vadasz took exception to that characterization, saying, 'I don't think we can

build a significant big business on illicit use of intellectual property, so

this problem has to be solved.'

Disney and News Corp. want Congress to set an 18-month limit on negotiations,

then step in if the issue is not resolved by then. Hollings and Sen. Ted Stevens

(R-Alaska) have drafted a bill to that end and are threatening to introduce

it.

Intel and its fellow tech companies fervently oppose any Congressional

intervention. On Wednesday night, Intel and eight other tech companies sent

seven movie studios a letter saying that they wanted to cooperate and find a

solution.

To that, Hollings said: 'At least now we have a time frame. Our bill gives

you 18 months, one expert says it can be done in 18 days and Mr. Vadasz says we

can do it now.'