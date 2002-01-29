Studios tap Ramo to head Movielink

The CEO search for Movielink -- the video-on-demand-distribution company

formed between Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures

Entertainment, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. -- ended Tuesday when Jim Ramo

was named to the post.

The company also officially changed its name to Movielink from Moviefly.

Ramo, who will be headquartered in Los Angeles, was most recently consulting

at Shelter Ventures LLC.

From 1997 through 2000, he was chief operating officer of TVN Entertainment

Corp. and CEO of datacasting company Geocast Network Systems Inc.

Prior to that, he spent seven years as a primary founder and executive vice

president of DirecTV Inc.

And from 1985 through 1990, he was vice president of Hughes Communications

Corp.

Movielink will use an Internet-protocol-based system for content delivery to

broadband users.

The studios involved will provide movies to the service on a nonexclusive

basis and each will determine its own pricing and release-window

strategies.