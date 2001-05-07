Studios, SAG get set for talks

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers appears to be wasting little time after settling up with the Writers Guild of America. It's on to the Screen Actors Guild, which is next in the contract renewal line.

The two sides are looking to set up formal negotiations that could start as early as next week, insiders say. The current three-year deal binding SAG and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is up June 30. "They are having informal meetings now as they work to set the mechanisms in place to start formal negotiations," said a spokeswoman for AMPTP. SAG executives had no comment.

As for the WGA, its 11,000 members now have to vote on whether to approve the tentative agreement reached last Friday with the AMPTP. The WGA's board of directors is expected to set a vote date early this week. - Joe Schlosser