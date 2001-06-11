Studios probed for high videodisc prices

The European Commission is investigating complaints that AOL Time Warner, Fox, Disney, Universal, MGM, Sony and Viacom colluded to keep prices for movies on digital videodiscs artificially high.

The report said that if found guilty, the studios could face fines of up to 10% of annual sales. Regulators are looking into complaints that the studios divided the world into six regions with different security codes that prevented European consumers from importing cheaper videos from the U.S., Asia or other regions. - Steve McClellan