Studios align on digital safeguards

Five major Hollywood studios have agreed on technology safeguards to ward off illegal copying of their digital content.

Universal Studios, Fox, Disney, MGM and Paramount want to protect their digital movies and TV shows transmitted both broadcast and cable from piracy and retransmission on the Internet. Last week, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. reached an agreement with a consortium of tech companies referred to as the 5Cs to encrypt content sent over digital cable, but the other studios felt that agreement fell short.

The five studios now need to work with the 5Cs, which includes Hitachi, Matsushita, Sony, Toshiba and Intel, to license the protective technology.

- Allison Romano