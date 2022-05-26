Studio71 Signs Up for Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings in 71 Markets

Studio71 said it reached an agreement to use Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings in the 37 global markets where DAR is available.

DAR will enable Studio71 to gauge the performance of its cross channel networks including connected TV.

“Nielsen’s ‘Always On’ DAR integration gives us the ability to continuously analyze and optimize demographic pockets within our ad inventory, and in turn we can more effectively use that data for media planning and targeting,” said Tariq Abouddafar, senior VP of ad platform operations at Studio71. “This enables us to offer our clients even more efficiency by eliminating advertising waste. Since our integration, our partners have seen huge performance increases in reaching target audiences, all verified by Nielsen’s leading measurement capabilities.”

Marketers who opt in to be measured by DAR will have more impressions data to improve the ability to deliver ads to desired audiences, approximate reach and manage frequency, and understand the audience that sees the advertisement.

“Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, widely adopted by advertisers, gives Studio71 more holistic insights and will demonstrate the true breadth of their inventory to fully showcase their value to media buyers, agencies and advertisers,” said Kim Gilberti, senior VP, product management, Nielsen. “Enabling ’Always On’ measurement is critical for publishers because it expands visibility into their entire portfolio performance, leveraging data to drive more efficient media plans and, ultimately, a higher return on investment. It also makes it seamless for advertisers to enable measurement at scale.” ■