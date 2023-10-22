Studio, Actors To Resume Talks Aimed at Settling Strike

SAG-AFTRA, the striking union representing actors, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the studios, said they will resume bargaining on Tuesday.

The actors went on strike in July, two months after the Writers Guild of America walked off work , picketing for a new deal,

The writers ended their strike last month and the actors and studios appeared headed to a deal, when the studios objected to a proposal that the studios pay the actors a share of streaming service subscription revenue. The studio executives walked out of talks, citing that proposal.

This week, SAG-AFTRA said it was modifying its revenue sharing demand, cutting the share from 2% to 1%.

The joint statement on the resumption of talks from the union and the studios was very brief and to the point.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Tuesday, October 24th at SAG-AFTRA Plaza. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance,” the announcement said.

SAG-AFTRA cut short its national convention over the weekend in order to give the negotiation committee and staff time to prepare for negotiations.

?While it’s disappointing to have to adjourn the convention early, the Negotiating Committee must immediately get back to the hard work of preparing to secure a fair contract,” said SAG-AFRTRA President Fran Drescher.