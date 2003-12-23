Studio 5 Draws a Crowd

NBC’s WMAQ-TV Chicago did a big number for the opening of its new ground-level studio.

The two-hour special, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, pulled in an 8.2 rating/20 share, peaking at a 9.1/21, in its first hour, and a 5.1/13 in its second. That was up 34% and 96%, respectively from the average for the kids shows normally seen in the time periods.

Among the familiar Chicago faces attending the opening of Studio 5 were Jesse Jackson, Museum of Broadcast Communications President Bruce DuMont and Governor Rod Blagojevich.