Studies: Adam Lambert Favorite to Win "American Idol"
Adam Lambert continues to be the favorite to win American Idol Wednesday night, according to a couple of online studies.
According to Hitwise, which tracks 10 million Web surfers, searches for Lambert outnumbered Kris Allen by 5-1 in the past week, though 15% of the top 100 searches focused on his sexual orientation. The most common searches for Allen were about his religious beliefs and his wife.
And according to HCD Research, a study conducted on May 19 by its Mediacurves.com, found that 58% of respondents wanted Allen to be sent packing on Wednesday night's finale, while 42% said Lambert.
