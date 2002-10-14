Students miss Showtime premiere

Showtime had invited Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren to a premiere screening last week of Bang Bang You're Dead, an original drama

about school violence based on the controversial one-act play by William

Mastrosimone, who also executive-produced the Showtime drama.

Ironically, the children were unable to attend because all outside activities

had been canceled after a Maryland student was shot and seriously wounded

outside his school by a sniper.

Teachers and others who did make the screening saw a powerful film and heard

Mastrosimone praise Showtime chairman and CEO Matt Blank for "putting your

programming where your principles are."