Students miss Showtime premiere
Showtime had invited Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren to a premiere screening last week of Bang Bang You're Dead, an original drama
about school violence based on the controversial one-act play by William
Mastrosimone, who also executive-produced the Showtime drama.
Ironically, the children were unable to attend because all outside activities
had been canceled after a Maryland student was shot and seriously wounded
outside his school by a sniper.
Teachers and others who did make the screening saw a powerful film and heard
Mastrosimone praise Showtime chairman and CEO Matt Blank for "putting your
programming where your principles are."
