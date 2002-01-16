Strong Tuesday for Chair , Monday
ABC's The Chair kept viewers on their couch Tuesday night, and CBS'
new Supreme Court drama, First Monday, delivered in its first
outing.
The Chair, ABC's new quiz show, hosted by tennis great John McEnroe,
debuted with 12.3 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/13 share in adults 18 through
49.
The Chair -- along with NYPD Blue and Philly -- helped ABC
to win a competitive Tuesday night in adults 18 through 49 with a 4.7 rating,
according to Nielsen Media Research fast national data.
First Monday also had a strong first showing, averaging 15 million
viewers and a 3.9/9 in adults 18 through 49.
The new CBS drama debuted in The Guardian's time period Tuesday night
at 9 p.m. EST/PST and raised the slot's average by more than 1 million viewers
and 8 percent in adults 18 through 49.
First Monday moves into its regular time period this Friday at 9
p.m.
