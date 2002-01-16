Strong Tuesday for Chair , Monday

ABC's The Chair kept viewers on their couch Tuesday night, and CBS'

new Supreme Court drama, First Monday, delivered in its first

outing.

The Chair, ABC's new quiz show, hosted by tennis great John McEnroe,

debuted with 12.3 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/13 share in adults 18 through

49.

The Chair -- along with NYPD Blue and Philly -- helped ABC

to win a competitive Tuesday night in adults 18 through 49 with a 4.7 rating,

according to Nielsen Media Research fast national data.

First Monday also had a strong first showing, averaging 15 million

viewers and a 3.9/9 in adults 18 through 49.

The new CBS drama debuted in The Guardian's time period Tuesday night

at 9 p.m. EST/PST and raised the slot's average by more than 1 million viewers

and 8 percent in adults 18 through 49.

First Monday moves into its regular time period this Friday at 9

p.m.