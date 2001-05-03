Strong sign-off for Once & Again

ABC's season finale and possible series finale of drama Once & Again fared well in the ratings.

The Wednesday night drama averaged 9.3 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/12 share in adults 18-49-its best ratings versus an original Law & Order on NBC. Once & Again topped CBS's 48 Hours by 100% in adults 18-49. ABC executives have not renewed the second-year series for the fall and its unclear if they will. - Joe Schlosser