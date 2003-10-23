Strong Send-Offs for Freshman Hits
Two big cable shows wrapped up their freshman seasons Tuesday night with strong send-offs.
FX's plastic-surgeon drama, Nip/Tuck
, posted a 2.7 rating and 3 million viewers.
And reality hit Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica
on MTV: Music Television scored a 2.6 rating and 2.9 million viewers.
