Strong Return for Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live posted its best overnight rating in two years with its post-strike return this week.

The show averaged a 6.1 rating/15 share in metered-market households, its best numbers since a Feb. 4, 2006, episode hosted by Steve Martin.

This week’s show was hosted by former SNL head writer Tina Fey with Carrie Underwood as the musical guest.

SNL’s return was also up 36% from the show’s average this season before the strike. Next week, Juno’s Ellen Page hosts with Wilco as the musical guest.