Strong Premieres Help Broadcast Ad Revenues

The broadcast networks, which had encouraging ratings for the start of the new TV season, also saw a healthy gain in advertising revenues in October.

According to new figures from research company Standard Media Index, broadcast ad revenues were up 14% in October from a year ago, powering an 8% gain for all TV ad revenues.

CBS had the largest share among the broadcasters and had double digit year over year growth in October. NBC had the highest growth from a year ago, with a 21% jump in revenues, thanks to successful new shows like The Blacklist, according to SMI. Fox was up 17% in October and ABC was up 7%.

During October, cable ad revenues were up 4%. ESPN had the highest revenue among cable networks in October, but was down 17%, mainly because automakers' spending dropped 36%. With The Walking Dead back on, AMC revenues were up 71%.

Spot TV was up 9% in October. Syndication was down 4% and local broadcast and local cable ad revenues were down 18% from last year's election year.

So far in 2013, total TV ad revenues are up 3%. Cable is up 6%, while broadcast is flat, increasing cable's share of the TV market. Cable's gains have been powered by shifts in key categories, including automotive, non-alcoholic beverages and beauty, grooming and personal care.

Syndication is up 3% so far this year. Spot is up 1% and local broadcast and local cable are up 3%.

So far this year, ad revenues are up about 7% in the categories SMI tracks. Digital is up 18%, magazines are up 11%, radio is up 3%, out of home is up 5% and newspapers are up 4%.

SMI gets its data from media agencies representing about 55% of total spending.