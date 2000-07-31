Strong Medicine gets strong rating

Among three new cable series that debuted Sunday night, Lifetime kicked tail with its new drama from producer Whoopi Goldberg. Strong Medicine debuted Sunday night at 9 p.m. with a 2.3 household rating and 1.7 million households, the largest audience yet among new original cable series premieres so far this summer.

The two other premieres-back-to-back black comedies from USA-pulled in smaller numbers the first time out. The War Next Door, at 9 p.m., did a 1.6 rating, followed by Manhattan AZ at 9:30 p.m., which got a 1.2.

Lifetime's Sunday night was boosted as well by season premieres of Any Day Now and Beyond Chance. Any Day Now, the drama about two racially different but philosophically aligned women, pulled in a 2.3, a 10% increase over last year's season premiere. Beyond Chance, the show that puts woo-woo music behind uncanny coincidences, garnered a 1.9 household rating, a 46% increase over last season's series premiere.