Strong 4Q for Hearst-Argyle, Belo
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. and Belo Corp. posted upbeat earnings
numbers.
Hearst-Argyle said fourth-quarter-2002 revenues were up 21 percent to $207.6
million with a 37 percent gain in operating cash flow to $95.2 million.
Hearst-Argyle's full-year-2002 revenues were up 12 percent to $721.3 million
with a 26 percent gain in operating cash flow to $310.1 million.
The full-year results fell short of the company's record 2000 results, when
revenues reached $747.8 million and operating cash flow totaled $345
million.
Belo posted a 20 percent fourth-quarter TV-revenue gain to $187.1 million on
a 38 percent operating-cash-flow gain to $87.3 million.
For the year, TV revenues were up 10 percent to $657.5 million with a 19
percent gain in operating cash flow to $282.2 million.
Like Hearst-Argyle, Belo's full-year-2002 results fell short of 2000 levels,
when TV revenues totaled $699.5 million with operating cash flow of $309
million.
