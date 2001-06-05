Stringfield making ER comeback

Sherry Stringfield, an original cast member of ER who left the show after its first three seasons, has struck a deal to return for the drama's next three seasons, Reuters reports.

Stringfield will reprise her role as Dr. Susan Lewis. Stringfield joined ER after starring in the first season of the breakout drama NYPD Blue but eventually tired of the media circus that followed TV's top-rated drama.

"I just felt like really working again, and it was the obvious choice for me," said Stringfield. "It's a great show and I certainly didn't leave on bad terms. The only reason I left was I just needed a life and I have absolutely no regrets because I got one. I got married, I had a baby girl in March. And it will be cool to work together with everyone again."