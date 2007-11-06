STRIKE UPDATE: WGA East Calls Wednesday Membership Meeting

There are still no official talks planned between the sides as of day two of the writers strike, but the Writers Guild of America East will at least be talking amongst itself Wednesday night.

The organization called a membership meeting at 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in New York.

At the meeting, president Michael Winship will address the attending members and take questions from striking writers -- something he hasn’t had the chance to do en masse since the Monday walkout.

The meeting comes as the WGA East continues its aggressive picketing schedule. Wednesday’s plans call for picketing at Chelsea Piers and Thursday’s demonstration moves to the Time Warner Center before Friday’s target is News Corp.

