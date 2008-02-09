STRIKE UPDATE

The Writers Guild of America was set to meet in New York and Los Angeles Feb. 9, to brief members on the latest developments in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Amid widespread reports that the strike was all but settled, WGA Negotiating Committee Chairman John Bowman warned, "While we have made important progress since the companies re-engaged us in serious talks, negotiations continue. Regardless of what you hear or read, there are many significant points that have yet to be worked out."

For the lastest news and details on the three-month-old strike, go to broadcastingcable.com.