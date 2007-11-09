STRIKE COVERAGE: WGA West Rallies the Troops at Fox Plaza

The Writers Guild of America West drew an estimated 3,500 people to a rally at Fox Plaza in Century City Friday morning on the fifth day of the writers’ strike.

Among the speakers were WGA West chief Patric Verrone, executive director David Young and Screen Actors Guild chief Alan Rosenberg.

"Brothers and sisters, we cannot screw this up," pleaded Young. "We're going to have to get it right this time."

He also asked the cheering masses to have patience in what is shaping up to be a long work stoppage by many indications.

“Suck it up, stick it out and we shall prevail,” Young said.

In addition to massive turnout from the writers, several actors also turned out to show their support, including Rainn Wilson, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Jeff Garlin, Justine Bateman and Alyson Hannigan.

Representatives from the Creative Artists Agency were also out in force, carrying trays of hot churros to give out to those in attendance.

Also of note: The picket signs seemed to be turning more creative and, perhaps, aggressive Friday.

Several picketers carried a sign with an altered image of News Corp. chief Peter Chernin sticking up his middle finger that read, “Write This.”

Another picketer carried a sign that read, “Nick Counter Hates Puppies and Babies,” referring to the president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

