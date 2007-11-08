STRIKE COVERAGE: WGA Sets Major Rally Friday Morning at Fox Plaza

The Writers Guild of America West is trying to end the first week of picketing with a mass show of support Friday outside of Fox Plaza in Century City.

The guild scheduled a big rally at 10 a.m. (PST), telling all of its members to only report there, and that no other picketing will take place around Los Angeles on Friday.

“This week, the WGAW rocked the entertainment industry,” the guild wrote to its members in a Thursday message. “Our strike has demonstrated our unity and our resolve to get a fair deal from the media conglomerates. Tomorrow, join thousands of your fellow writers at Fox Plaza in a major show of solidarity.”

Scheduled to speak at the rally are WGAW president Patric Verrone and Screen Actors Guild president Alan Rosenberg.

Singer-activist Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, The Nightwatchman) is scheduled to open the rally with a mini-concert.

