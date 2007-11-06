STRIKE COVERAGE: WGA East Members Picket Various New York Sites

A spokesperson for the Writers Guild of America East said members of the local Laborers union joined the picket line for a while around lunchtime outside the Silvercup Studios in New York Tuesday.

The guild is moving to a different spot every day, with the Chelsea Piers studio complex in Manhattan, where Law & Order is shot, scheduled for Wednesday's picket.

Time Warner Center is the plan for Thursday , with News Corp. the target of Friday's picket line.

The writers are in the second day of what they hope will not be a protracted work stoppage. "They are ready to go back to work, but not without a contract," said the spokesperson, adding that they want to be sufficiently and accurately compensated for new-media platforms.

Silvercup is home to NBC's 30 Rock, The CW’s Gossip Girl and where HBO’s The Sopranos used to be shot (literally and figuratively).

While the East Coast is not getting the star picketers on the lines with the WGA West -- CSI's Marg Helgenberger was on the line in Los Angeles Monday, for example -- Saturday Night Live head writer Seth Myers was on the line Tuesday, the WGA East said, as well as Sam Freed, president of the New York division of the Screen Actors Guild.

