STRIKE COVERAGE: Top Showrunners Rally at Disney

The Writers Guild of America drew a slew of its biggest-name showrunners to rally support Wednesday morning outside Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif.

Hundreds of WGA members and a few actors such as Sally Field and Justine Bateman were on hand to protest on day three of the current work stoppage.

Among those in attendance were John Wells (ER), Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice), Greg Daniels (The Office), Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse (Lost), Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives) and Neal Baer (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit).

The picketers stayed on the sidewalks outside of a gate on Alameda Avenue, walking back and forth in front of the gate only when traffic lights were green. During the two-hour rally, picketers did not interfere with cars driving onto the premises.

Striking writers carried picket signs, many of which displayed the names of their show. Lost executive-producer Cuse had one of the more clever signs, which read, "Do You Want to Know What the Island Is?"

