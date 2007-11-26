STRIKE COVERAGE: Nightline Beats Letterman Repeats

Repeats took a toll on Late Show with David Letterman last week. ABC’s Nightline beat Letterman in total viewers and news’ target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds for the week of Nov. 12.

Nightline averaged 3.57 million viewers compared with Letterman’s 3.43 million, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was still the leader in head-to-head competition with 3.93 million viewers, despite also being in reruns. But Nightline has gained momentum this season, closing the gap by 66% with Letterman and 42% with Leno in total viewers compared with last season.

