STRIKE COVERAGE: Edwards Supports Striking Writers
Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards added his voice to that of opponent and Sen. Barack Obama's (D-Ill.) in support of striking TV writers, also invoking media consolidation.
"The striking Writers Guild [of America] members are fighting an important battle to protect their creative rights. These writers deserve to be compensated fairly for their work, and I commend their courage in standing up to big media conglomerates," Edwards said in a statement Tuesday.
"As someone who has walked picket lines with workers all across America and as a strong believer in collective bargaining, I hope that both sides are able to quickly reach a just settlement," he added.
The writers went on strike Monday after failing to reach accord on a new master agreement with producers. The contract expired Oct. 31.
