STRIKE COVERAGE: Edwards to Join Striking Writers

Former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) will be the first presidential candidate to picket personally with Hollywood’s striking writers, the Writers Guild of America said Thursday evening. Edwards will join picketers at NBC Entertainment’s headquarters at 3000 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank, Calif., Friday.

Edwards first issued a statement of solidarity with the writers on Nov. 6. "The striking Writers Guild [of America] members are fighting an important battle to protect their creative rights. These writers deserve to be compensated fairly for their work, and I commend their courage in standing up to big media conglomerates," Edwards said in a statement, joining other Democratic front-runners Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) in supporting the writers.

“As someone who has walked picket lines with workers all across America and as a strong believer in collective bargaining, I hope that both sides are able to quickly reach a just settlement," he added.

