STRIKE COVERAGE: Copyright Professors Group Backs WGA

The Writers Guild of America got some highbrow support for its strike against producers.

The Columbia University-based U.S. arm of Paris-based Association Littéraire et Artistique Internationale weighed in behind the strike, which is in its second week.

The group -- comprising copyright-law professors, attorneys, composers, writers, fine artists, playwrights, screenwriters and photographers -- said Tuesday that "in keeping with the principles of ALAI to promote authors’ rights worldwide, ALAI-USA supports the members of the Writers Guild of America East and the Writers Guild of America West in their efforts to realize fair income for writers and creators on the Internet, in new media and the entertainment industry in general.”

ALAI was founded in 1878, with Victor Hugo as its first honorary president.