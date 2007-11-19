STRIKE COVERAGE: ANA Postpones Family Programming Forum

The Association of National Advertisers decided to postpone its Family Friendly Programming Forum as a result of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Initially scheduled to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles Nov. 27, the event will be rescheduled for next year.

“Although our members are not directly involved in the strike, its unresolved issues impact the day’s agenda,” ANA president and CEO Bob Liodice said in a statement Friday. “We have been monitoring the situation since it began and are hoping for its swift conclusion. With no projection for resolution in the short-term, we made the decision to postpone our event until 2008.”

The ANA, which represents 360 member companies in the marketing industry, expressed its hope that “both sides to continue negotiations and reach a fair settlement as soon as possible.”

The WGA and the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers agreed Friday to resume talks Monday, Nov. 26.

The Family Friendly Programming Forum -- a consortium of ANA members that account for some 30% of all television-advertising dollars -- encourages the development of “family-friendly content” on TV and “across multiple distribution platforms.”

