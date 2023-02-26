Strike 2: Warner Bros Discovery Wants Out Of Regional Sports Business: Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, which operates three regional sports networks and has a stake in a fourth, has sent letters to teams and leagues saying that it plans to get out of the troubled local sports business, according to a published report.

Sports Business Journal (opens in new tab) said WBD has told teams it wants to negotiate agreements for the teams to take back the rights to broadcast games. If a deal can't be reached, the RSNs would head toward a bankruptcy filing.

“AT&T SportsNet is not immune to the well-known challenges that the entire RSN industry is facing. We will continue to engage in private conversations with our partners as we seek to identify reasonable and constructive solutions,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement sent to SBJ.

WBD operates AT&T SportsNet channel in Denver, Houston and Pittsburg. It also has a minority stake in the Roots Channel in Seattle. The company acquired the RSN business when Discovery bought WarnerMedia from AT&T.

The regional sports networks business, once a cash cow, has been squeezed lately as cord cutting erodes subscribers and the cost of sports rights escalates.

Diamond Sports Group, which runs the 19 regional sports networks bought by Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2019, earlier this month missed a payment on part of its $8 billion in debt resulting from the purchase.

Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association have been keeping an eye on the situation and have started to make plans to insure that games are televised even if the RSN’s go bankrupt. ■