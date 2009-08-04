Streit Named Raycom Group VP

KLTV Tyler VP/General Manager Brad Streit has been named one of the three Group Vice Presidents at Raycom. He moves in for Marty Edelman, who’s retiring.

Streit will not necessarily oversee all of Edelman’s stations. Raycom COO Wayne Daugherty says Streit will oversee a group of 8-10 stations. “There will be little bit of shuffling around and a little more regionalization,” Daugherty says.

Daugherty also said the former Liberty Media stations acquired by Raycom, including Streit’s KLTV, may be bunched together under a group VP. Raycom’s other group VPs are Leon Long and Jeff Rosser.

Raycom also announced that WWBT Richmond VP/General Manager Don Richards is moving up to a regional VP role.

Pat Stacey, the KLTV station manager and longtime staffer, has been named VP/General Manager.