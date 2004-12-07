Street Sees Cox VOD Ramp-Up

Wall Street analyst Friedman Billings Ramsey Group Inc. likes the fit of former Concurrent Computer Corp. video-on-demand president Steve Necessary and Cox Communications Inc.

Alan Bezozza, SVP of FBR's cable broadband research division Tuesday reiterated its "outperform" rating for Concurrent stock.

He suggested that the reported move of Necessary to Cox, "working on among other things VOD," and in a job that has been vacant for a year, suggests that Cox will be more aggressive in VOD going forward and that Concurrent will continue to be Cox's primary VOD vendor.



Cox confirmed that Necessary was expected to be named to succeed Lynee Landers, who had been VP, video product development, though he will have a different title. But Necessary will be overseeing all entertainment-on-demand products, including VOD, interactive, DVRs and high-definition, so the ramp-up could come in any of those areas.

It was only a few weeks ago that Necessary was collecting a technical Emmy for Concurrent's “development, and commercialization of video server technology leading to large scale video-on-demand implementations.”