Streaming Service Tubi Adds 'The Bachelor' Franchises

Ad-supported video on demand service Tubi is adding The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise starting April 1 as part of a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

“Bachelor Nation will soon get to see how it all started when both debut seasons launch on Tubi,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi, in a statement. “This massive franchise strengthens our larger content partnership with Warner Bros. and marks the first of many big reality series we’re bringing to the service.”

All three shows are hosted by Chris Harrison and produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Tubi can be found on more than 20 platforms and connected devices including iOS, Android, Comcast Xfinity X1, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It offers approximately 40,000 hours of content and growing.