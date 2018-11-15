Comcast Adds Tubi to Xfinity’s X1 Platform

Free streaming service Tubi has been added to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, making Tubi’s 8,500 movie and TV title available to subscribers.

“At Tubi, we are dedicated to making entertainment accessible to everyone, which is why we continue making strategic deals that significantly expand our distribution network,” said Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi, Inc. “This partnership with Comcast enables us to reach millions of TV and movie fans looking to easily access thousands of premium titles directly on the TV. We think X1 customers are going to truly enjoy this new service.”

Comcast has incorporated other streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube into X1.

Starting Thursday, Xfinity customers can launch the Tubi app on their TV through X1 and access Tubi and its shows using the Comcast voice remote, In the near future, X1 customers will be able to browse and search the Tubi library within Xfinity on Demand.