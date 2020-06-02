Streaming Service SBTV Acquires Rights to Film 'Backlash'

Syncbak's streaming service SBTV has acquired the streaming rights for the short film Backlash, starring Joel Murray, Eliza Murray and Molly Brown. The film was originally scheduled to debut online and at local film festivals, which were inevitably canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Backlash is the first original film being offered on Syncbak's platform, and is joined by other original shows such as Business First A.M. and food.curated.

Backlash takes place in the middle of winter, set in the Midwest in 1987. An entire family has been left for dead and will explore their "demise, environmental themes and the karmic cycle of retribution." The film was directed and written by Max Moore and Jonathan Graf and produced by Mia Reggi.

“The moment we saw Backlash we knew we wanted to carry it on SBTV. In addition to great local programming, viewers can watch live and on-demand news from over 200 local stations across the nation, anywhere they are from any device," said Jack Perry, CEO of Syncbak. "It has been incredibly meaningful to bring this film to SBTV and support work that might not otherwise have had the opportunity to be seen by as many viewers nationally. We will continue to look for other festival and cultural programming that furthers our vision of giving national attention to hyperlocal events and local artists’ works.”

“I was thrilled when Syncbak reached out to us. Carriage of our film on SBTV allows us to reach an audience we otherwise would not have had an opportunity to reach. We’re looking forward to carrying more of our locally produced films on the platform.” said Max Moore, director of Backlash.

SBTV is backed by ViacomCBS, Gray Television, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Consumer Technology Association. It is available on the app, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.