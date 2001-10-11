Streaming more Survivor stuff
CBS and RealNetworks will push subscription-based Internet programming with a $19.95 subscription that gives viewers access to un-aired Survivor footage.
The two companies had about 50,000 subscriptions to a similar service for Big Brother 2. New content will be available early Friday morning, after the Thursday night Survivor: Africa broadcast episode has aired on both coasts.
This announcement follows the successful Big Brother 2 webcast season offered by CBS and RealNetworks, which brought exclusive online video programming to subscribers.
- Ken Kerschbaumer
