Streaming more Survivor stuff

CBS and RealNetworks will push subscription-based Internet programming with a $19.95 subscription that gives viewers access to un-aired Survivor footage.

The two companies had about 50,000 subscriptions to a similar service for Big Brother 2. New content will be available early Friday morning, after the Thursday night Survivor: Africa broadcast episode has aired on both coasts.

This announcement follows the successful Big Brother 2 webcast season offered by CBS and RealNetworks, which brought exclusive online video programming to subscribers.

- Ken Kerschbaumer