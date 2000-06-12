Streaming fees or no: Who decides?

The National Association of Broadcasters wants a New York federal district judge to consider whether Web radio broadcasters must pay copyright fees for songs they stream over the Internet.

On May 30, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York heard arguments from NAB and the Recording Industry Association of America. The court plans to determine whether the case will be decided or dismissed in a couple of weeks.

NAB says radio broadcasters who are streaming their signal are exempt from having to pay additional copyright fees for that right. RIAA disagrees, arguing that the court should dismiss the case and let it be handled by the U.S. Copyright Office.