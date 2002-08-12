Straus upped at NBC

NBC has promoted Lee Straus to vice president, business affairs, NBC Studios,

from director of business affairs at the NBC unit.

Straus has specialized in putting together deals for the networks reality and

alternative programs such as Fear Factor and Meet My Folks and

according to his boss, Beth Roberts, senior vice president, business affairs, he

has done it quite well.

"Lee has made so many contributions during his short time here at NBC

Studios," said Roberts. "He is reliable and resourceful, and has become a leader

in structuring our reality and alternative programming deals."

Prior to joining NBC Studios in 2000, Straus was with Disney and worked on

the business side of such shows as Who Wants to be a Millionaire and

Win Ben Stein's Money.