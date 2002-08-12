Straus upped at NBC
NBC has promoted Lee Straus to vice president, business affairs, NBC Studios,
from director of business affairs at the NBC unit.
Straus has specialized in putting together deals for the networks reality and
alternative programs such as Fear Factor and Meet My Folks and
according to his boss, Beth Roberts, senior vice president, business affairs, he
has done it quite well.
"Lee has made so many contributions during his short time here at NBC
Studios," said Roberts. "He is reliable and resourceful, and has become a leader
in structuring our reality and alternative programming deals."
Prior to joining NBC Studios in 2000, Straus was with Disney and worked on
the business side of such shows as Who Wants to be a Millionaire and
Win Ben Stein's Money.
