Strategus Measures Impact of CTV on Social Media Conversion

Ad tech company Strategus said it launched a product that measures the impact programmatic connected TV advertising campaigns have on search and social activity for brands.

Strategus said that Search and Social Impact Attribution matches paid-search and social-ad clicks with people exposed to one or more CTV ads. That allows advertising to observe a direct connection as consumers move along the path to conversion.

“Today’s performance marketing campaigns shouldn’t be tracked or analyzed in silos. Instead, advertisers must be able to understand the impact of each individual action within the context of the entire campaign,” said Joel Cox, co-founder and senior VP of strategy and innovation at Strategus. “As marketers increasingly rely on CTV as a key component of their marketing campaigns, our new performance solution for search and social attribution allows them to track the impact of each CTV advertisement, providing new levels of clarity into brand lift and campaign efficacy.”

Strategus has done research that found that a combination of programmatic CTV campaigns and search and social ads deliver higher rates of conversion. In one campaign, consumers who were served a CTV ad from Strategus in concert with a Google search ad were more than 100% more likely to convert into customers.

"As a performance marketer, understanding brand awareness impact on sales is important but also challenging,” said Pat Patterson, senior marketing manager at Straegus client Meetup. “Search and Social Impact Attribution gave us more insight into the customer journey, which aided this analysis and gave us validation that higher funnel activities aided our sales acquisition channels.”