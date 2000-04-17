Strange bedfellows

It doesn't happen too often, but two syndication studios have decided to play nice. Carsey-Werner Distribution and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution have joined forces to produce 3rd Rock From the Sun and Drew Carey on-air spots to promote both series in syndication. The campaign, featuring Carey and 3rd Rock star John Lithgow, is targeted for May sweeps play. Both are cleared on many of the same stations and in close proximity, so executives at both studios thought the combination might draw extra attention. According to studio executives, about half the stations carrying one of those shows is carrying the other, including WNYW-TV New York and KTTV-TV Los Angeles.