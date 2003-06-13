Trending

Strange AOL tales in tell-all book

By

The weird maneuverings and the often-lurid behavior during the crisis at AOL
Time Warner Inc. are exposed in The Washington Post reporter Alec Klein's
Stealing Time, a chronicle of the company's disastrous mega-merger now
hitting bookstores.

Klein lays out how low-key Richard Parsons, then CEO, subtly encouraged
revolt within company ranks and alleges that AOL executives stuck in traffic to
Super Bowl XXXV snorted cocaine on the hood of a car.