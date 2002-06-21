Trending

Stranded sets hallmark

By

The Hallmark Channel's original miniseries Stranded harvested an average 0.9 rating on June 15 and
June 16.

The miniseries, an updated telling of the classic Swiss Family Robinson, notched a 1.0 average its first night, while the second scored a
0.8, well above Hallmark's usual 0.5 prime time average.

The original also was the first time the Hallmark
Channel teamed up with corporate cousin Hallmark Gold Crown stores on
cross-promotions.