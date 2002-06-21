Stranded sets hallmark

The Hallmark Channel's original miniseries Stranded harvested an average 0.9 rating on June 15 and

June 16.

The miniseries, an updated telling of the classic Swiss Family Robinson, notched a 1.0 average its first night, while the second scored a

0.8, well above Hallmark's usual 0.5 prime time average.

The original also was the first time the Hallmark

Channel teamed up with corporate cousin Hallmark Gold Crown stores on

cross-promotions.