Strahan Joins Fox Sports Team
By B&C Staff
Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan will be introduced as a new Fox Sports National Football League studio analyst Tuesday, Fox Sports said on its Web site.
Fox Sports scheduled a press conference for Tuesday with chairman David Hill and president Ed Goren.
Strahan, who retired following last season, will appear on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show.
