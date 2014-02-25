Strachota Heads Up Weigel’s Milwaukee Stations

Mark Strachota, general manager of Time Warner Cable SportsChannel, has been named VP and general manager of Weigel Broadcasting’s Milwaukee broadcast properties, which include WDJT (CBS), WMLW (independent), WYTU (Telemundo), WBME (Me-TV) and the digi-nets Movies!, This TV, Bounce TV and TouchVision.

He starts March 12.

“Mark is the perfect fit for our Milwaukee stations,” said Bob Ramsey, Weigel executive VP, local media. “His leadership skills and knowledge of the Milwaukee market makes him the right person to lead our stations forward.”

Prior to his time at TWC, Strachota spent 28 years with Journal Broadcast Group’s WTMJ Milwaukee, including a run as president and general manager from 2003 to 2007.

"I am excited to have been chosen as the new leader of the Weigel Broadcasting stations in Milwaukee,” said Strachota. “I look forward to being a part of the future success of these stations and to promote their continued growth."