Story Wont retire

Local stations continue to break news about the Firestone-tire scandal. In Seattle, KIRO-TV's hidden-camera report found some tire dealers reselling the defective tires. But the dealers said their customers knew what they were getting and planned to turn in the discounted tires to Firestone for a new set. "Some were real victims," said News Director Bill Lord. "Some were taking advantage of Firestone." Attorneys general around the country are now looking into the practice, the station reports.