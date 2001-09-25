Story on Powells' air travel ban called false

The U.S. State Dept. denies a U.K. newspaper report that Secretary of State Colin Powell asked his children, including FCC Chairman Michael Powell, to avoid air travel.

"The Secretary has given no such advice to his family or any others," said a State Department spokesman when asked about a report in Monday's London Daily Mirror. "He believes that the airways are safe and has encouraged family members to fly as appropriate to their travel plans."

Nevertheless, Powell's daughter Linda pulled out of a production at the National Theatre, London because of concerns over security, the BBC reports. Linda Powell was due to appear in Jitney, a play about a Pittsburgh taxi firm set in the 1970s. She decided to stay in the U.S. to be close to her family in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and ensuing crisis, the BBC said.

- Bill McConnell