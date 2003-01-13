Storm promo causes flurry of complaints
It may have been the Perfect Storm, but
apparently, it was not the perfect promo.
While advertising its weekend with skipper George Clooney and film The
Perfect Storm last week, Turner Network Television used the same series of tones normally used to
indicate a real weather emergency to begin its commercial, then followed with a
crawl -- similar to those used in weather emergencies and elsewhere -- informing
viewers that the movie could be seen every night of the weekend.
The network reconsidered the spot after a couple of complaints, spokesman
Walter Ward said.
It decided to keep the crawl but lose the
beeps.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.