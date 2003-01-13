Storm promo causes flurry of complaints

It may have been the Perfect Storm, but

apparently, it was not the perfect promo.

While advertising its weekend with skipper George Clooney and film The

Perfect Storm last week, Turner Network Television used the same series of tones normally used to

indicate a real weather emergency to begin its commercial, then followed with a

crawl -- similar to those used in weather emergencies and elsewhere -- informing

viewers that the movie could be seen every night of the weekend.

The network reconsidered the spot after a couple of complaints, spokesman

Walter Ward said.

It decided to keep the crawl but lose the

beeps.