Stop Watching This Cartoon and Exercise

In light of increased concern about childhood obesity, and in the face of government investigations into the role of the media, the DIC Kids' Network is creating several 30-second public service announcemetns to promote kids' health, exercise and safety.

The PSAs will feature DIC's popular animated character, Inspector Gadget, encouraging kids to eat right, play sports and stay active. The PSAs will run in all three of DIC's three-hour blocks, which air on 450 TV stations across the country, as well as on DIC's Spanish-language feed.

"We are sensitive to the increasing concerns in the marketplace pertaining to children’s health and DIC is committed to addressing these issues by educating and providing a positive environment for our series airing on DIC Kid’s Network," said David Ozer, DIC's senior vice president of domestic television. "We have had an amazing reaction already from our advertisers who want to be associated with positive messages."

Ads for junk food in kids TV programming have been under heavy scrutiny in Washington recently.

